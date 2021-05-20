Wina roots for Luo

DIANA CHIPEPO,

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says her prospective successor Nkandu Luo has capacity to hold the position, hence she should be supported by all Zambians. Professor Luo, who is former minister of Fisheries and Livestock, was on Monday unveiled as President Edgar Lungu’s running mate in the August 12 general elections. Mrs Wina, who has congratulated Prof Luo on her appointment, was speaking during the recording of a Lozi televised programme dubbed Njuwelelo Ya Luna on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC). The Vice-President said despite retiring from active politics at the end of her reign in August, she will remain a member of Patriotic Front (PF) and will be available to provide counsel. “I will forever remain grateful to President Edgar Lungu for having given me this opportunity to serve the nation as republican Vice-President,” Mrs Wina said.

She said her resolve to retire from active politics should not be mistaken for her leaving the PF.

On Sunday, Mrs Wina said she was leaving active politics to pave way for a new generation of leaders.

The Vice-President also appealed to President Lungu not to consider her for running mate.

And Prof Luo said without the people of Munali, she could not have been identified as President Lungu's running mate.