Wina promotes dialogue on MCM impasse

NKOLE MULAMBIA

Ndola

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), Government and unions should quickly dialogue over differences regarding the mine’s decision to put its Kitwe and Mufulira operations under care and maintenance.

And Mrs Wina has directed Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe to ensure police in the province find humane ways of dealing with street vendors.

Speaking shortly after arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport on Thursday evening, Mrs Wina urged all parties involved in the MCM impasse to dialogue and save the over 11,000 jobs from being lost at the company.

"So, I hope this will happen and I understand that there are some meetings by the Ministry of Mines [and Mineral Development] with the mining company so that the situation is