Wina presents Luo to chiefs

NANCY SIAME, MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

THE adoption of women running mates by some political parties is a great tool to attain gender equity although more should be done, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said. Mrs Wina wants other deserving women to take up leadership positions, hence her resolve to retire from active politics.

She said this here yesterday when she met 10 traditional leaders. The Vice-President introduced President Edgar Lungu’s running mate, Nkandu Luo, to the chiefs. “You may be wondering why it is not me, but Professor Luo. I felt I have done my part in the party and government and I should hand over leadership to other deserving leaders,” Mrs Wina said. She asked traditional leaders to help probe what has led to the high number of independent parliamentary candidates in Eastern Province, at 43.

Mrs Wina said the forthcoming general elections have seen an increase in the number of independents.

“We have received information that in some areas, we faced challenges of candidates that seem to be at variance with the decision of the central committee and have stood as independents,” Mrs Wina said.

Chief Madzimawe, of the Ngoni, is confident that there will be continuity following the appointment of Prof Luo as running mate. "If leaders are replacing women with