Wina positive

STEVEN MVULA,
PRISCILLA MWILA
Lusaka
VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mrs Wina tested positive on Tuesday following a coronavirus positive result of a daughter she stays with.
President Edgar Lungu has since wished Mrs Wina a quick recovery.
“Your Honour the Vice-President, I am hopeful that the Almighty God will be with you, your family and other people in isolation as you fight this ailment. Get well soon,” he said.
This is according to a statement by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.
The Ministry of Health has sent experts to evaluate her.
Mrs Wina underwent a comprehensive medical assessment which included history taking, clinical examination, radiological and laboratory testing.
