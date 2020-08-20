Wina positive

STEVEN MVULA,

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrs Wina tested positive on Tuesday following a coronavirus positive result of a daughter she stays with.

President Edgar Lungu has since wished Mrs Wina a quick recovery.

“Your Honour the Vice-President, I am hopeful that the Almighty God will be with you, your family and other people in isolation as you fight this ailment. Get well soon,” he said.

This is according to a statement by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

The Ministry of Health has sent experts to evaluate her.

Mrs Wina underwent a comprehensive medical assessment which included history taking, clinical examination, radiological and laboratory testing. CLICK TO READ MORE