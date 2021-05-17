Wina passes baton

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S first female Vice-President Inonge Wina has asked not to be considered as President Edgar Lungu’s running-mate in this year’s general elections, opting to pass the baton to a new generation.

Calling time on her illustrious political career that spans 10 years in Cabinet, Mrs Wina, 80, says there is now stability in the Patriotic Front (PF), which gives her the comfort to step aside.

Mrs Wina, widow of one of Zambia’s first Cabinet ministers, Arthur, had a calming influence on the PF in 2014 when its leader and President Michael Sata died.

Internal misunderstandings had threatened to split the party but she, and others, played a critical role to ensure unity that led to the adoption of President Lungu for the 2015 presidential election.

Between 2011 and 2016, she served as minister of Gender, and minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs but President Lungu elevated her to Vice-President and went with her as running-mate in the 2016 general elections.

But Mrs Wina has resolved to retire from active politics because she wants to see a new generation take charge of