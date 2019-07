ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Kaoma

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has commended the people of Chitwa ward in Kaoma Central Constituency for maintaining peaceful campaigns ahead of the July 30 local government by-elections.

And Mrs Wina welcomed 500 defectors from the United Party for National Development (UPND) and National Democratic Party (NDF) during a rally held at Chitwa Primary School.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/