Wina gives PF MPs notice

CATHERINE MUMBA, Chilanga

LAZY Patriotic Front (PF) members of Parliament (MPs) will not be re-adopted for the 2021 general elections, Vice-President Inonge Wina has warned.Mrs Wina has also said Government will deal with commercial farmers who have displaced local people in Chilanga.

Addressing by-election campaign rallies in Chilanga's Mwembeshi and Nakachenje wards to drum up support for PF Chilanga Parliamentary candidate Maria Langa, Mrs Wina said non-performing MPs will not be nominated for the next election.