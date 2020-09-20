Wina counts advantages of voting PF

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has thanked the electorate of Silumbu ward in Sesheke district in Western Province for voting for the Patriotic Front (PF) in last month’s local government by-election.

President Lungu conveyed the message through Vice-President Inonge Wina, who held a public rally at Silumbu Primary School grounds yesterday.

And Vice-President Inonge Wina, said people of Silumbu have realised that the PF is a caring party.

Mrs Wina said if people wanted development in their respective areas, they should vote for a ward councillor and Member of Parliament (MP) from the ruling PF.

She said people should not expect United Party for National Development (UPND) candidates to go through in next year’s general elections. CLICK TO READ MORE