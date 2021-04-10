Wina counsels cry-babies

KABANDA CHULU

Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged politicians to exhaust internal complaint channels before seeking assistance from regional and international organisations on election-related matters. Mrs Wina said this in Parliament yesterday in response to a question by Chama South Member of Parliament (MP) Davidson Mung'andu (PF) during the Vice-President's question time. Mr Mung'andu wanted to know if Government was aware that there is a letter United Party for National Development (UPND) has written to the African Union (AU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) complaining that the Patriotic Front (PF) has increased the number of voters in its strongholds. But Mrs Wina said UPND leaders should not complain if they did not mobilise enough people to register as voters in their strongholds compared to