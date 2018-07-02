Wina calls for African unity in quest for UN security

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has called on Africa to remain united and focused for the continent to secure a position on the United Nations Security Council.Mrs Wina says unity will help promote the common position for reforms on the UN Security Council.

She was speaking when she attended a meeting of the Committee of Ten (C10) on the United Nations Security Council Reform in Nouakchott, Mauritania.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/