Wina assures rural development

CHIMWEMWE MWALE

Lufwanyama

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina is disappointed that construction of Chieftainess Shimukunami’s palace in Lufwanyama has not been completed despite being one of the first palaces to be earmarked for construction.

Mrs Wina said the situation is unacceptable and wondered why the project has taken a long time to be completed.

The Vice-President assured the traditional leader that she would engage the Ministry of Finance to release funds to complete the project.

She said this here yesterday during a meeting with chiefs Lumpuma, Shimukunami, Nkana, Mukutuma and representatives of chiefs Shibuchinga and Fungulwe.

"This is unacceptable and we will ensure that the Ministry of Finance is engaged for funds to be released to complete the construction of the palace," Mrs Wina said.