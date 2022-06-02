Win medals to reciprocate State goodwill

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has challenged athletes to reciprocate the goodwill they are enjoying from the new dawn government by winning medals at international competitions. Nkandu said this yesterday during the send-off breakfast which Swan Insurance hosted for athletes that are scheduled to compete at the Africa Senior Championship in Mauritius next week. He said since coming into power, the new dawn administration has extended support to all sports federations. In a speech read on his behalf by his Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe, Nkandu said Government views sport as business and, as such, will support talented sportsmen and women in developing their career. He said unlike in the past, Government is allocating equal resources to all sports disciplines and emphasised the need for athletes to win medals. “I am encouraging you athletes to take this opportunity seriously as it may be a determinant of your future in sport as a career. This is imperative as the country is relying on you to shape the future in athletics and leave a lasting legacy,” Nkandu said. He commended Swan Insurance for hosting a send-off ceremony, saying the gesture will motivate athletes to put in their best.

And Swan chief executive officer Jean Francois Cateaux said hosting the send-off breakfast enhances his company’s commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts in CLICK TO READ MORE