Will Zambia abolish death penalty?

CHRISTOPHER MUMBA, Lusaka

WHEN former President Edgar Lungu commuted the death penalties of 332 condemned inmates to life imprisonment in July 2015, there was an explosion of jubilation. Tears of joy brightened up the entire Mukobeko Maximum Security Correctional Facility in Kabwe on realisation that human rights had saved the necks of condemned inmates from the noose.

This was the first presidential commutation which inmates had witnessed in Zambia's history. Some of the condemned inmates whose death sentences were commuted have since been pardoned and are reported to have transformed into law-abiding and productive members of society upon being reintegrated into their respective communities. As Zambia joined other countries in commemorating the 19th anniversary of World Day Against Death Penalty, which falls on October 10 but was pushed to October 14 this year, the main focus was on awareness-raising on the campaign to abolish the death penalty in the country. This year's theme is dedicated to women who risk being sentenced to death, women who are already facing a death penalty or who have been executed, and to those who have had their death sentences commuted, exonerated, or pardoned. The Human Rights Commission (HRC) is undertaking a campaign towards