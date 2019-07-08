Wildlife police officers deserve decent housing

Dear editor,

NALUSANGA and Tateyoyo check points are some of the strategic operational areas for the Department of National Parks and Widlife.Yet these people live in ramshackles, literally.

These men and women, along with their support deserve decent accommodation.

I hope the Ministry of Tourism and Arts should look into infrastructure development in the planned partnership for conservation in Kafue National Park.

DNPW staff, too, deserve better.

FREQUENT TRAVELLER TO MONGU