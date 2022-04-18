Wildlife officer shoots 4

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

IN AN innocent attempt to calm down a mob that was scrambling for meat from two elephant carcasses in Pemba, a Department of National Parks and Wildlife officer accidently shot four people, leaving a 14-year-old girl and a man dead. Two stray elephants which were shot dead on Saturday are suspected to have come from Livingstone. They were first spotted in Siankope village in Chief Cooma’s area in Choma, where they killed a 60-year-old woman identified as Veronica Mukungu. Ms Mukungu was walking back home from fetching water in the early hours of Saturday when she met her fate. According to eyewitnesses, the four victims of gunshots were among many other people who gathered in jubilation that the two giant animals had been gunned down. However, there was hullabaloo as everyone tried to have a share of the ‘manna from heaven’ elephant meat.

Southern Province acting police commanding officer Alfred Nawa confirmed the shooting of the four people in an interview yesterday. Mr Nawa said wildlife and police officers tracked down CLICK TO READ MORE