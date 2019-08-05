News

Wildlife informer’s house burnt

August 5, 2019
1 Min Read

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe
ANGRY residents of Mafinga district have burnt to ashes a house for a Community Market Conservation (COMACO) officer they suspect to be leaking information to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) on poaching of animals in the district.
Webster Kaira, 47, who is a COMACO cooperative chairperson, had his house burnt by unknown people on Saturday around 12:00 hours, and lost goods worth thousands of Kwacha.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1