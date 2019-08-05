Wildlife informer’s house burnt

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

ANGRY residents of Mafinga district have burnt to ashes a house for a Community Market Conservation (COMACO) officer they suspect to be leaking information to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) on poaching of animals in the district.

Webster Kaira, 47, who is a COMACO cooperative chairperson, had his house burnt by unknown people on Saturday around 12:00 hours, and lost goods worth thousands of Kwacha.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/