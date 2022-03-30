Wildlife crime fight receives US, Germany support

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Livingstone

THE German and United States (US) governments have in the last five years provided US$50.07 million (approximately K898 billion) to fight wildlife crime in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA-TFCA).

The KAZA-TFCA landscape, comprising Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia, is a target for an international curtail in illegal wildlife trade and poaching.

KAZA-TFCA executive director Nyambe Nyambe said international cooperating partners have provided support to fight illegal wildlife crime that is depriving the southern African region of its iconic species.

Dr Nyambe disclosed the funding in an interview yesterday on the sidelines of a workshop on enhanced cooperation and support for