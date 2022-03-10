Wildlife Act under binoculars

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT through the Department of National Parks and Wildlife has started reviewing the Wildlife Act aimed at incorporating and strengthening the participation of community resource boards and chiefs in the management of wild animals.

There have been concerns that communities living around national parks and game management areas do not fully benefit from the wildlife resources found in those respective places.

Yet the host communities bear the brunt of human-animal conflict through destruction of their agricultural fields, harvested crops, houses and even deaths.

The development has further worsened incidents of poaching by those claiming not to fully benefit from the wildlife resource.

DNPW director Chuma Simukonda said the notion that wildlife management should be left for the elite and exclude communities has proved to be a failed concept.

“True conservation can only be achieved by full participation of local communities who live side by side the CLICK TO READ MORE