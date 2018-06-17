Wild Dove prepares for second coming

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

FOLLOWING on her debut album Mandu, traditional folk musician Theresa Ng’ambi aka Kanjiba (Wild Dove) is back in the studio to work her sophomore album expected to be released later this year.Theresa told the Weekend Mail that the album, which she is yet to title, is being produced by Kekero and Era of Elations Studio Soundbowy from Zimbabwe.

Although she is yet to settle on the title of the album, Theresa named some of the songs on the album as Kumanyuma, Dzaye, Mzimu Winu, Kadiki and Pepani.

She is working with the likes of James Sakala, Kekero, Chef 187, Patience Namadingo and Skeffa Chimoto from Malawi.

“This album will be my first crossover genre from commercial to acoustic, that is why I want to feature as many artistes as possible, am also recording music in different languages because my music has crossed borders,” Theresa said.

However, Theresa, whose songs are in in Nsenga, Shona, Chewa, Tumbuka and Zulu, is happy that Zambians are now showing more appreciation of traditional music.

She singles out musicians like Wezi, James Sakala and Moses Sakala as a doing a commendable job in the promotion of traditional music in the country.

“It is very hard to breakthrough [with traditional music], but Zambians now appreciate the original music,” Theresa says.

“My first album was appreciated more by other countries, but today, I enjoy the support locally. My fans should continue supporting me and expect more listening music than dancing from my new album, they should keep supporting original Zambian music.”

She is also working on the female version of Makanja, by Clique Viral and featuring Theresa and currently playing on Trace Africa. The female version will feature Cleo Ice Queen, Natasha, Tutu and Bombshell.