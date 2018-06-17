Wife’s secret ends marriage

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

A TWENTY-SIX-YEAR-OLD woman of Kamwala South has lost her marriage after her husband discovered that one of the couple’s two children belongs to another man.Chongo Chola, 36, sued his wife Regina Kabwe after her boyfriend allegedly called and told him he is the father of the couple’s younger child.

Chongo told the court that Regina's boyfriend called him in 2016 and told him that he was responsible for the pregnancy she was carrying.