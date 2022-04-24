Wife’s business plan leads to divorce

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE desire to venture into a business has forced a woman of Kitwe to give up her marriage of over 30 years. Leya Mwape dragged her husband Martin Mubanga to court for divorce on grounds that he did not want her to be financially independent.

The two got married in 1990 and they have six children together. Mwape testified that her husband has always been against her plan to engage in a business because he felt it was meant for poor people. Mwape said she wanted to start selling either food stuff or clothes so that she could also be supporting her family. “My husband thinks it’s embarrassing to start a business because he has a good job but one thing he forgets is that the business is meant to support our family,” Mwape said. She said she last asked for capital from her husband in February this year before he decided to chase her from their matrimonial home.

Mwape said her husband asked her to go and engage in her business somewhere else and allegedly threatened to kill her.

She said she was staying at her sister's house and asked the court to dissolve their marriage. Mubanga refuted his wife's claim that he was against her idea of starting a business. However, he told the court that he saw no