Wife waiting for apology from estranged hubby

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka

A MAN is facing divorce for being unapologetic to his in-laws and his wife after he insulted them five years ago, a Boma Local Court has heard.

His wife, Petty Lungu, 40, has given up on her marriage because he has refused to take her back home after apologising.

Lungu sued Masauso Zimba, 48, of Chipata Township, for divorce.

The two tied the knot in 1997 and have four children together. Dowry was paid.

The matter was before Boma Local Court Senior Presiding Magistrate Sharon Sichone.

Lungu said problems in her marriage started immediately after the two got married.

She said her husband always beat her and insulted her on flimsy grounds.

