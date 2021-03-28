Wife tired of sexless marriage, wants out

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

HAVING stayed for five years without sex, a woman of Kabanana Township has given up on her marriage.

Charity Mulele, 35, told the court that she could not cope with her husband’s alleged lack of sexual power.

Mulele said it was better the couple divorced so that she could find another man to satisfy her sexual desire.

But her husband, Erick Tembo, 41, said he still loved his wife and was looking for a solution to address his problem.

Mulele sued Tembo for divorce. The couple got married in 2003 and