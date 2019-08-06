News

Wife thrown out of moving vehicle

August 6, 2019
1 Min Read

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe
A 45-YEAR-OLD woman was on Sunday rushed unconscious to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, where she is being treated for multiple injuries she sustained after her husband allegedly pushed her out of a moving vehicle following a marital dispute.
And a drinking spree for three South Africans and a Zambian yesterday ended in tragedy when one of them died in a house inferno in Kitwe’s Nkana East.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1