Wife thrown out of moving vehicle

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman was on Sunday rushed unconscious to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, where she is being treated for multiple injuries she sustained after her husband allegedly pushed her out of a moving vehicle following a marital dispute.

And a drinking spree for three South Africans and a Zambian yesterday ended in tragedy when one of them died in a house inferno in Kitwe’s Nkana East.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/