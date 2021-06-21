Wife, son nabbed over murder

MELODY MUPETA, JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Kitwe, Lusaka

A 73-YEAR-OLD man of Wusakile Township in Kitwe has been beaten to death allegedly by his wife and son on suspicion that he was responsible for their misfortune.

Wrightwell Chanda was allegedly murdered by his wife Phoebe Kunda, 62, and his son Lunenga Chanda, 33, around 06:00 hours yesterday.

After failed business ventures, Phoebe and Lunenga allegedly started accusing Mr Chanda of being a wizard responsible for their lack of success and subsequent hardship.

A ‘prophet’ told them that Mr Chanda was responsible for the duo’s bad luck and they allegedly slapped Mr Chanda several times before lifting and throwing him on the ground.

Mr Chanda bled from the nose and mouth before he was rushed to CLICK TO READ MORE