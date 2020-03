MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

AFTER she confirmed that her husband married another woman behind her back, a 28 year old woman of Mandevu Township did not hesitate to send him packing.

Christine Lungu told the Matero local court that she chased Obert Chisanga, 31, from her house because she could not contend with his appetite for women.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/