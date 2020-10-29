Wife pours hot cooking oil on Litunga

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A 52-YEAR-OLD woman of Kitwe’s Ndeke Township has been arrested for allegedly pouring hot cooking oil on her husband after he reportedly spent a night away from home.

And a headman has been killed for stopping a woman from hunting for caterpillars off-season.

Lister Chinyama was arrested on Tuesday after she poured hot cooking oil on Mathews Litunga, 59.

Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said in an interview that Mr Litunga left home on Independence Day (October 24) and only returned the following day around 17:00 hours.

Mrs Katanga said Mr Litunga told the wife that he spent the night at his friend’s place.

"An argument ensued between the two and Mr Litunga went to sleep. Around 04:30 hours, his wife allegedly woke up and