Wife murderer sentenced to death

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE Court of Appeal has condemned a man of Solwezi to death for killing his wife whom he allegedly found in their bed committing adultery with another man.

The High Court had found Mbuyu Kailo guilty and sentenced him to death for murdering his wife, Denise Kailo.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Kailo challenged his conviction and sentence in the Court of Appeal.

He argued that the lower court erred in law and fact when it found him guilty.

Kailo further advanced a defence of provocation for his resolve to kill his