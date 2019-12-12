Wife killer jailed 65 years

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 25-YEAR-OLD man of Magazine Township in Chipata will spend the next 65 years in a correctional facility for strangling his wife and later dumping her body in a church.

On Tuesday, Patrick Sakala appeared for the offence of murder, which was reduced to manslaughter, before Lusaka-based High Court judge Mwila Chitabo, who is sitting in Chipata.

Facts before the court were that between March 27 and 31 this year, Sakala killed 23-year-old Yvonne Mwanza after a marital dispute