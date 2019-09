PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence slapped on a man of Samfya who murdered his wife after a marital dispute.

Jonathan Chipolo was charged with murdering Mwewa Meka and later lied that she committed suicide by hanging herself to a pole.

When the matter came up, Supreme Court Judge Elizabeth Muyovwe upheld Chipolo’s death sentence and CLICK TO READ MORE