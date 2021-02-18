Wife killed after asking why hubby squandered K200

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

IN A case of gender-based violence (GBV) involving couples, a man of Chingola has allegedly killed his wife after she confronted him for allegedly squandering K200.

Copperbelt Province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi confirmed the incident yesterday and identified the suspect as Joshua Mumba, 45, of Kamuchanga.

Mr Chushi said the incident is believed to have happened between Sunday and Tuesday after Mumba allegedly assaulted his wife using fists and a stick.

“Police in Chingola received a report of murder which occurred between Sunday and Tuesday in Kamuchanga area,” he said.

Mr Chushi said the suspect allegedly murdered his wife, Violet Kachimba, 40, after she confronted him for allegedly squandering K200 cash for