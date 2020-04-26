Wife helps hubby trap lustful friend

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

A MAN has learnt the elements of adultery the hard way after being caught pants down in a trap set by his friend’s wife he was attempting to propose love to.

A Boma local court heard that Lubinda Nyambe of Matero had counted himself lucky when his friend’s wife ushered him into her bedroom after making advances at her several times.

But things turned sour when moments later his friend Bruce Nkole appeared from under the bed to burst his attempt at sleeping with the woman.

In her testimony, Nkole’s wife said she had told her husband about Nyambe’s lusful behaviour towards her but he could not CLICK TO READ MORE