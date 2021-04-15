Wife freed in burnt hubby’s privates case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A WOMAN of Lusaka who allegedly burnt her husband’s stomach and private parts with boiling water after a marital dispute has been freed.

This was after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni entered a nolle prosequi in the matter yesterday.

This is in a case Susan Mundhlongwa, a Zimbabwean of Zambia Railways Township, was charged with causing grievous harm on 46-year-old Derrick Bwalya with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him.

On January 1 this year, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable, Mundhlongwa allegedly caused grievous bodily harm on Mr Bwalya.

Initially, Mundhlongwa was charged with causing grievous bodily harm, which is tried in the subordinate court, but the charge was amended later.

In February, the DDP’s office issued instructions to have Mundhlongwa committed to the High Court for trial.

But when the case came up yesterday before Lusaka High Court judge Winnie Mwenda, public advocate Mtolo Sikanyika informed