MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 46-YEAR-OLD woman of Chipata district has been arrested by police for allegedly faking the death of her husband so that she could get his life insurance savings from Madison Insurance Company.

Petronela Chongwe allegedly faked the death of her husband, a soldier at Gonda Barracks who is out of the country for peacekeeping in Central African Republic.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/