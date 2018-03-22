Wife demands arrest of Chief Liteta

MALUMO SILUMESI and CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A FEUD involving Chief Liteta of Chibombo has taken a new twist with his second wife Prisca Malembeka demanding for his arrest, claiming that he has been physically abusing her.

But Chief Liteta has denied the claims, saying she has also been physically abusing him whenever they differ.

The couple has been on separation since last week despite Kabwe district police commanding officer Lameck Chirwa announcing that the two had reconciled after being counselled.