Wife celebrates hubby’s impotence

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

ONE man’s impotence has turned out to be his wife’s source of joy as she says the condition now prevents him from being promiscuous.

Weluzani Zulu, 40, who is accused by his wife of fathering three children outside marriage, has been left wondering who could have made him impotent despite his escapades with other women.

This was heard in a case in which Barbra Changwe sued Zulu for divorce on grounds that he is a promiscuous man.

The two got married in 2009 and they have