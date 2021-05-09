Wife, boyfriend confess to adultery

MARY PHIRI, Ndola

A MARRIED woman and her boyfriend have admitted to having sex on a sofa, where her husband caught them red-handed.

Bally Ng’andwe and Monica Kabunda were caught pants down by Richwell Matepwa when he unexpectedly arrived back home from a trip in Southern Province around 02:00 hours.

Matepwa told the Chifubu Local Court that in April this year he came back from a business trip and when he reached home he noticed that their security lights were off.

He said he entered the house and went straight into their matrimonial bedroom and found Ng’andwe having sex with his wife on a sofa in the bedroom.

"Your honour, both my wife and Ng'andwe were naked and were having sex around 02:00 hours, which forced me to call my workmates and