Wife bites hubby’s ‘tools’ over rat

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Kitwe

A 52-YEAR-OLD man of Kitwe is nursing a serious wound on his private parts after his wife allegedly savagely bit his

manhood for refusing to kill a rat in her room.

Abraham Musonda is admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital (KTH)’s Zambezi ward, where he is receiving treatment for his injured scrotum.

Copperbelt deputy Commissioner of Police Bothwell Namuswa confirmed the incident in an interview yesterday.

Mr Namuswa said Mr Musonda picked a quarrel with his wife, Juliet Mukupa, 40, over a rodent which was pestering her in her room.

He said Mukupa had gone to drink and that when she returned home, she asked Musonda if he could remove a rat in her room.