CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

A MAN of Dambwa township has told the Livingstone Local Court how his wife authorised him to sleep with commercial sex workers because she had no feelings for him.

Siyambango Munembo sued Nalishebo Mubita for divorce because his wife is unable to perform her marital duties.

Munembo said he went for street girls on one occasion and upon return, Mubita questioned him why he had opted to sleep with prostitutes.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/