Wife admits extra-marital affair

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A HUSBAND of Kawama township in Kitwe has narrated before the local court how his wife would sneak into a lodge with her lover on the pretext that she was attending church meetings.

Appearing before presiding magistrate Yobe Nkhata and senior local court magistrate Mwinda Muyunda was Alex Bwalya who sued Willie Kaluba for compensation for committing adultery with his wife.

Bwalya told the court that he came to know about his wife’s affair with Kaluba when he listened to the call records on her phone.

He said in one of the telephone conversations, Kaluba was pleading with his wife to end her marriage with….