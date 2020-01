MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A FIFTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD widow of Nakonde has been brutalised by a mob that found pictures of their dead relatives in her belongings as they were trying to remove the woman’s husband’s corpse from her house.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase said the incident happened between 17:00 hours and 22:00 hours on Wednesday in Chiyanga Village.