WIBA tourney gets presidential support

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will contribute towards the staging of the Women International Boxing Association (WIBA) tournament set for November 23 in Lusaka, Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga has said.

Mulenga said during an Exodus Boxing Promotions fundraising breakfast in Lusaka yesterday that the head of State has pledged to contribute in his personal capacity but could not reveal the amount.