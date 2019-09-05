Why should data bundles and airtime expire?

Dear editor,

MAY I express my concerns regarding the limited validity of data bundles and related pre-paid services.

How is it that when we pay for water or electricity prepaid services, we enjoy the services we pay for until the units purchased are exhausted.

Not so with internet bundles and airtime. Why?

Is technology stuck somewhere such that it’s impossible to let data last as long as it is not used?

Or is this playing well to the vantage of service providers at the expense of the clientele?

CHALUSA ELARM