Why PF will win August 12 poll

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) is likely to win the August 12 general elections because the ruling party still has the best strategies to win polls.

Oppositions political parties need to accept that the PF has maintained the best strategies, which have enabled it to win recent parliamentary and other by-elections without rigging.

In an interview yesterday, National Democratic Congress (NDC) spokesperson Saboi Imboela said the solution to defeat the PF in this year’s general elections could CLICK TO READ MORE