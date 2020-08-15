‘Why Men Cheat’ in print

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

WITH infidelity being among the major causes of over 22,000 divorces cases recorded in the country last year, author and family management trainer Paul Shingongo has written a book revealing intricacies behind cheating.

In his second book, Why Men Cheat, Shingongo, a certified marriage counsellor, explains proven and practical ways to understand the mind of men and how not to be played by them.

Shingongo told the Weekend Mail the 97-page book is “a must-have book for everyone who wants to get the best from their relationship and marriage”. CLICK TO READ MORE