‘Why impeach someone you don’t recognise?’

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Patriotic Front (PF) says it is ironic that the United Party for National Development (UPND) is planning to impeach President Edgar Lungu whom they do not recognise as head of State.

And the UPND has suffered another setback after its 442 members in Luano district in Central Province ditched the opposition party to join the PF.

PF media director Sunday Chanda said in a statement issued yesterday the planned impeachment proceedings against President Lungu are laughable.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/