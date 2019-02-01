Why I invited ‘Gen’ Kanene

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

FOLLOWING some backlash he received after inviting ‘General’ Kanene to a training workshop on gender equality and respecting women’s rights, B’Flow has come out to explain his decision and also apologise to women who might have felt offended.

B’Flow is Oxfam’s ambassador for the ‘I Care About Her’ campaign designed as an attitude, behaviour and belief crusade aiming at addressing violence against women in the country from an attitude change perspective.

But ‘General’ Kanene (Clifford Dimba) has oftentimes made headlines for being violent towards women even after he received a presidential pardon after being convicted on a defilement charge.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/