Why Edgar Lungu for 2021

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

IT IS unequivocally clear who will lead the Patriotic Front (PF) in next year’s general elections – Edgar Lungu. And it’s for a good reason.

Unlike in 2015 when he was thrust into the limelight from near-obscurity, President Lungu now has wind in his sails heading into the polls. His works in the last few years will speak for him.

And because of that, the question about who will lead the PF is a no brainer for the ruling party, without minding the formalities.

President Lungu is the PF’s brand ambassador, perfected through a robust infrastructure development programme and exemplary leadership acknowledged by majority.

And who is better suited to give the verdict than PF secretary general Davies Mwila? Mr Mwila picks one of President Lungu’s strongest attributes – ability to unify not only the PF but the whole country. He describes the President as “a unifier; and a person who embraces everyone irrespective of one’s position in the party”.

Mr Mwila says President Lungu has also managed to deliver his campaign promises across the country, carrying everyone along.

Although told umpteenth time, President Lungu came into power in 2015 after the CLICK TO READ MORE