WHY DO YOU FIGHT?

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

SEVERAL political leaders, including President Edgar Lungu, yesterday gathered at the Cathedral of the

Holy Cross to pray for peace during the August 12 elections.

After attending the prayers, President Lungu said Zambians should question the motive behind political party cadreswho are always fighting each

other yet their leaders get along.

He said most political party leaders get along very well but the same cannot be said of their supporters.

“Let’s find out why they [cadres] fight when we [leaders]don’t fight. Bishop Trevor Mwamba, United

National Independence Party [UNIP] president, for example, was my class-mate. We graduated at the same time.

We know each other and I don’t think we will ever fight. So, why should our followers fight? CLICK