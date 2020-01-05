Why do some women jump out of their skin?

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

AT 65 years old, Martha Besa does not remember when she made a conscious decision to start bleaching her skin.

However, the effects of her love for fairer skin are visible, especially on her face. And regrettably, the damages have now passed the reversible stage.

But if at all she regrets her decision to start bleaching her skin decades ago, it does not show on her face or in the tone of her voice. Perhaps that is how she comforts herself, by accepting her situation.

Ms Besa narrates that growing up in the 1970s, it was fashionable to use skin-lightening creams such as Ambi because light-skinned women were considered more beautiful than dark-skinned ones.

“It is what we were told; being light in complexion is associated with being beautiful. And who wouldn’t want that? Everyone was doing it. Maybe the only difference is that in those days, we didn’t know the effects of the bleaching creams,” she says softly.

So for many years, Ms Besa used bleaching creams to make herself look fairer, subsequently changing her whole body complexion. But as the years went by, she discovered that she needed more potent bleaching creams to do the trick CLICK TO READ MORE